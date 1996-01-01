Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
The Law of Sines

7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry

The Law of Sines

Next Topic

Use the Law of Sines to Solve Oblique Triangles

Additional 3 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 13 of 13 videos

Use the Law of Sines to Solve, if Possible, the Triangle or Triangles in the Ambiguous Case

Find the Area of an Oblique Triangle Using the Sine Function

Solve Applied Problems Using the Law of Sines