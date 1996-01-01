Skip to main content
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Verify Inverse Functions
Learn with other creators
04:12
Verifying inverse functions by composition: not inverse | High School Math | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
90
07:02
Verifying Functions are Inverses
Mario's Math Tutoring
71
Find the Inverse of a Function
Learn with other creators
3:47
Finding an Inverse Function by Undoing Steps
Pearson
67
04:07
Finding an Inverse by Interchange of Variables
Pearson
98
04:35
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does not Exist, Ex 4
patrickJMT
113
08:08
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does Not Exist, Ex 1
patrickJMT
70
03:17
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does not Exist, Ex 2
patrickJMT
52
03:17
Finding the Inverse of a Function or Showing One Does not Exist, Ex 3
patrickJMT
89
Determine if a Function Has an Inverse Function (Using Horizontal Line)
Learn with other creators
00:19
The Horizontal Line Test
Pearson
81
04:18
Horizontal Line Test and One to One Functions
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
130
01:41
Horizontal line test
KSpinMATH
102
17:00
Inverse Functions - The Basics!
patrickJMT
54
Graph Inverse Function (use one-to-One Function graph)
Learn with other creators
02:14
Graphing the inverse of a function given its graph
larryschmidt
54
03:46
Use the Graph of a One-to-One Function to Graph its Inverse Function on the Same Axes
Minute Math
48
Find the Inverse of a Function and Graph Both Functions
Learn with other creators
04:03
Graphs of Inverses
Pearson
56
04:17
Graphing and determining the inverse of a function
Brian McLogan
45
17:00
Inverse Functions - The Basics!
patrickJMT
92