Table of contents
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Complex Numbers
Complex Numbers
Add and Subtract Complex Numbers
Learn with other creators
04:22
Complex Numbers - Graphing, Adding, Subtracting
patrickJMT
03:07
Adding and Subtracting Complex (Imaginary) Numbers
patrickJMT
Multiply Complex Numbers
Learn with other creators
03:17
Complex Numbers: Multiplying and Dividing in Polar Form, Ex 2
patrickJMT
50
07:23
Complex Numbers - Multiplying and Dividing
patrickJMT
48
04:52
Complex Numbers: Multiplying - Ex 1
patrickJMT
03:17
Complex Numbers: Multiplying - Ex 2
patrickJMT
03:27
Complex Numbers: Multiplying and Dividing in Polar Form, Ex 1
patrickJMT
Divide Complex Numbers
Learn with other creators
03:49
Complex Numbers: Dividing - Ex 1
patrickJMT
03:27
Rationalize Denominator with Imaginary Part in Complex Number
Anil Kumar
07:23
Complex Numbers - Multiplying and Dividing
patrickJMT
03:49
Complex Numbers: Dividing - Ex 1
patrickJMT
03:29
Complex Numbers: Dividing - Ex 2
patrickJMT
03:17
Complex Numbers: Dividing - Ex 3
patrickJMT
03:27
Complex Numbers: Multiplying and Dividing in Polar Form, Ex 1
patrickJMT
03:17
Complex Numbers: Multiplying and Dividing in Polar Form, Ex 2
patrickJMT
Perform Operations with Square Roots of Negative Numbers
Learn with other creators
04:21
Operations with Square Roots with Negative Numbers in the Radicand
Middlesex Math
05:00
Multiplying square roots of negative numbers
WCSU Math Emporium
Solve Quadratic Equations with Complex Imaginary Solutions
Learn with other creators
05:28
Solving using the quadratic formula with complex solutions
Brian McLogan
05:09
Solving Quadratic Equations using the Quadratic Formula - Example 2, Complex Solutions
patrickJMT
04:30
Ex: Quadratic Formula - Complex Solutions
Mathispower4u
04:25
Solving Quadratic Equations by Quadratic Formula Part 2 Complex Number/Imaginary Solution
Ms. Hearn
07:48
Complex Solutions (imaginary) Part 2 of Parabola Quadratic Equation
ProfRobBob
