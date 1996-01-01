Skip to main content
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Find the Domains of Rational Functions
Finding the Domain of Rational Functions
Pearson
67
Finding the Domain of Rational Functions
Pearson
113
1
Finding the Domain of Rational Functions
Pearson
200
07:33
Rational Expressions and Domain
patrickJMT
814
01:50
Finding the Domain of a Rational Function / Fraction with Variable in Denominator
patrickJMT
120
01:40
Finding the Domain of an Expression Involving Fractions - Example 1
patrickJMT
64
Use Arrow Notation
02:24
Arrow Notation -Rational Functions
L Wooden
117
04:51
Using Arrow Notation
QuickMath
108
03:29
Arrow Notation
Professor Kellum
172
Identify Vertical Asymptotes
06:41
Finding All Asymptotes of a Rational Function (Vertical, Horizontal, Oblique / Slant)
patrickJMT
152
07:52
Rational Function : Find the Asymptotes (Vertical, Horizontal, Slant / Oblique)
patrickJMT
109
08:42
Finding Vertical Asymptotes of Rational Functions
patrickJMT
154
04:45
Zeros and Vertical Asymptotes of a Rational Function
patrickJMT
163
02:17
Vertical Asymptotes of Rational Functions: Quick Way to Find Them, Another Example 1
patrickJMT
170
02:07
Vertical Asymptotes of Rational Functions: Quick Way to Find Them, Another Example 2
patrickJMT
221
04:45
Zeros and Vertical Asymptotes of a Rational Function
patrickJMT
135
Identify Horizontal Asymptotes
04:08
Find the Equations of the Vertical and Horizontal Asymptotes of Rational Function f(x)=(3x+12)/(x+2)
Wendy
244
Finding Horizontal Asymptotes Using Leading Terms
Pearson
326
Use Transformations to Graph Rational Functions
Rational Functions of the Form y = 1/x^n and Their Transformations / Example 11.5
Pearson
116
Rational Functions of the Form y = 1/x^n and Their Transformations / Example 11.4
Pearson
71
Rational Functions of the Form y = 1/x^n and Their Transformations / Example 11.6
Pearson
103
Graph Rational Functions
Comprehensive Graph of a Rational Function
Pearson
199
General Attributes of Rational Functions
Pearson
209
15:24
Graphing a Rational Function with Slant / Oblique Asymptote
patrickJMT
166
04:47
Coordinates of a Hole of a Rational Function
patrickJMT
89
12:46
Graphing a Rational Function that has an Oblique/Slant Asymptote and a Vertical Asymptote
patrickJMT
76
Identify Slant Asymptotes
Finding Oblique Asymptotes by Long Division
Pearson
144
02:58
How to Find Slant Asymptote of a Rational Function
Mario's Math Tutoring
71
03:56
How to find SLANT ASYMPTOTES
Krista King
96
06:41
Finding All Asymptotes of a Rational Function (Vertical, Horizontal, Oblique / Slant)
patrickJMT
152
07:52
Rational Function : Find the Asymptotes (Vertical, Horizontal, Slant / Oblique)
patrickJMT
109
Solve Applied Problems Involving Rational Functions
04:10
Rational Equations- Applications with Uniform Motion
Darlene Diaz
88
07:58
Rational Equations- Work-rate Problem
Darlene Diaz
61