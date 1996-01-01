Skip to main content
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions, Mathematical Models, and Real Numbers
Exponents and Scientific Notation
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Rational Expressions
Equations
Models and Applications
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
2. Functions and Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Graphing Utilities
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
More on Functions and Their Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
More on Slope
Transformations of Functions
Combinations of Functions, Composite Functions
Inverse Functions
Distance and Midpoint Formulas, Circles
Modeling with Functions
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Worksheet
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Functions
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Dividing Polynomials, Remainder and Factor Theorems
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Rational Functions and Their Graphs
Polynomial and Rational Inequalities
Modeling Using Variation
4. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Exponential Growth and Decay, Modeling Data
5. Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Polar Coordinates
Graphs of Polar Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Worksheet
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Linear Equations in Three Variables
Partial Fractions
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Systems of Inequalities
Linear Programming
9. Matrices and Determinants
Worksheet
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
Inconsistent and Dependent Systems and Their Applications
Matrix Operations and Their Applications
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
10. Conic Sections and Analytic Geometry
Worksheet
The Ellipse
The Hyperbola
The Parabola
Rotation of Axes
Parametric Equations
Conic Sections in Polar Coordinates
11. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
12. Introduction to Calculus
Worksheet
Finding Limits Using Tables and Graphs
Finding Limits Using Properties of Limits
Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Derivatives
Use Rational Zero Theorem to Find Possible Rational Zeros
Learn with other creators
06:02
Rational Root Theorem
Mario's Math Tutoring
184
06:51
Rational Roots Test / Theorem
patrickJMT
164
06:28
The Rational Zeros Theorem
Derek Owens
280
04:41
Ex: The Rational Root (Zero) Theorem
Mathispower4u
157
Find Zeros of a Polynomial Function
Learn with other creators
04:34
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 2
patrickJMT
60
05:40
Find the Zeros of a Polynomial Function with Imaginary Zeros
Mathispower4u
55
10:12
❖ Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 3 ❖
patrickJMT
115
06:10
Finding the Zeros of a Polynomial from Start to Finish
ThinkwellVids
88
05:19
Finding all the Zeros of a Polynomial - Example 1
patrickJMT
50
Solve Polynomial Equations
Learn with other creators
14:19
Solving Polynomial Equations By Factoring and Using Synthetic Division
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
136
04:46
Finding All Zeros of a Polynomial Equation
ThinkwellVids
119
12:52
How To Find The Real & Imaginary Solutions of Polynomial Equations
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
101
09:22
Solving Higher Degree Polynomials by Synthetic Division and the Rational Roots Test
Professor Dave Explains
313
06:51
Rational Roots Test / Theorem
patrickJMT
164
Use the Linear Factorization Theorem to Find Polynomials With Given Zeros
Learn with other creators
07:59
Find the Equation from the Graph of a Polynomial
Mr Tie
75
04:03
Finding the Equation of a Polynomial from a Graph
mathwithmrbarnes
57
Use Descartes's Rule of Signs
Learn with other creators
04:13
Pre-Calculus - Using Descartes rule of signs
MySecretMathTutor
98
12:40
Descartes' Rule of Signs
patrickJMT
123
06:38
Use descartes rule of signs to find the number of positive and negative real zeros
Brian McLogan
114