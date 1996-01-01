Statistics Final

A study investigates the effectiveness of a new safety helmet for cyclists. Out of 1800 1800 cyclists not wearing the new helmet, 27 27 suffered serious head injuries. Out of 5400 5400 cyclists wearing the new helmet, 9 9 suffered serious head injuries. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, test the claim that the new helmet reduces the risk of serious head injury. What does the result suggest about the effectiveness of bicycle helmets?