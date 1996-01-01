Statistics Final
A researcher claims that the median weekly hours worked by employees in a certain city is less than the national median of hours. The data collected from a random sample of employees in the city is quantitative, but the distribution is unknown. Which statistical test should be used to evaluate the researcher's claim about the median weekly hours?
