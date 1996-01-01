Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Statistics Final
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 4
Problem 4

An experiment was conducted to determine whether providing candy to dining parties resulted in a higher tip percentage. The following data were collected on the tip percentages for two independent samples of dining parties:


Sample 1 (No Candy):
Sample size (n1)=40(n{_1})=40
Mean tip percentage (xˉ1)=15(\bar{x}_1)=15
Standard deviation (s1)=4(s_1{})=4


Sample 2 (Candy Given):
Sample size (n2)=45(n_2)=45
Mean tip percentage (xˉ2=18(\bar{x}_2=18
Standard deviation (s2)=5(s_2)=5


Use a 0.050.05 significance level to test the claim that giving candy results in greater tips.

Learn this concept