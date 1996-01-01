Statistics Final

An experiment was conducted to determine whether providing candy to dining parties resulted in a higher tip percentage. The following data were collected on the tip percentages for two independent samples of dining parties:





Sample 1 (No Candy):

Sample size ( n 1 ) = 40 (n{_1})=40

Mean tip percentage ( x ˉ 1 ) = 15 (\bar{x}_1)=15

Standard deviation ( s 1 ) = 4 (s_1{})=4





Sample 2 (Candy Given):

Sample size ( n 2 ) = 45 (n_2)=45

Mean tip percentage ( x ˉ 2 = 18 (\bar{x}_2=18

Standard deviation ( s 2 ) = 5 (s_2)=5





Use a 0.05 0.05 significance level to test the claim that giving candy results in greater tips.