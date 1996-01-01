Statistics Final

Skip to main content
Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 2
Problem 2

A tech‐industry poll surveys 500500 software developers and finds 380380 of them prefer to write unit tests before coding new features. The team uses 300300 bootstrap replicates to estimate a 99%99\% confidence interval for the true proportion of all developers who follow this practice. From the bootstrap distribution, the 2.52.5th percentile is 0.7300.730 and the 97.597.5th percentile is 0.7950.795. Compute the normal‐approximation 99%99\% interval and compare it to the bootstrap result. 

