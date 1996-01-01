Statistics Final

A tech‐industry poll surveys 500 500 software developers and finds 380 380 of them prefer to write unit tests before coding new features. The team uses 300 300 bootstrap replicates to estimate a 99 % 99\% confidence interval for the true proportion of all developers who follow this practice. From the bootstrap distribution, the 2.5 2.5 th percentile is 0.730 0.730 and the 97.5 97.5 th percentile is 0.795 0.795 . Compute the normal‐approximation 99 % 99\% interval and compare it to the bootstrap result.