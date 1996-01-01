Statistics Final

Skip to main content
A workforce analyst claims that more than half of remote employees believe their time management skills improved while working from home. In a random sample of 280280 remote employees, 158158 say their time management skills improved. At the 0.010.01 significance level, is there enough evidence to support the analyst’s claim?

