Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Statistics Final
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 6
Problem 6

A study investigates the effectiveness of a new safety helmet for cyclists. Out of 18001800 cyclists not wearing the new helmet, 2727 suffered serious head injuries. Out of 54005400 cyclists wearing the new helmet, 99 suffered serious head injuries. At the 0.050.05 significance level, test the claim that the new helmet reduces the risk of serious head injury. What does the result suggest about the effectiveness of bicycle helmets?

Learn this concept