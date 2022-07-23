Given the vectors and , which of the following lists the correct components for , , , and in that order?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Problem 13
Textbook Question
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
<IMAGE>
a + (b + c)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by sketching each of the vectors \( \mathbf{a} \), \( \mathbf{b} \), and \( \mathbf{c} \) separately, paying attention to their directions and magnitudes as given or implied in the problem.
Next, focus on the expression inside the parentheses: \( \mathbf{b} + \mathbf{c} \). To add these two vectors, place the initial point of \( \mathbf{c} \) at the terminal point of \( \mathbf{b} \).
Use the parallelogram rule or the tip-to-tail method to find the resultant vector \( \mathbf{b} + \mathbf{c} \). This resultant vector starts at the initial point of \( \mathbf{b} \) and ends at the terminal point of \( \mathbf{c} \) after placement.
Now, to find \( \mathbf{a} + (\mathbf{b} + \mathbf{c}) \), place the initial point of the resultant vector \( \mathbf{b} + \mathbf{c} \) at the terminal point of \( \mathbf{a} \).
Finally, draw the resultant vector starting from the initial point of \( \mathbf{a} \) to the terminal point of \( \mathbf{b} + \mathbf{c} \) after placement. This vector represents \( \mathbf{a} + (\mathbf{b} + \mathbf{c}) \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Addition
Vector addition involves combining two or more vectors to find a resultant vector. This is done by placing the initial point of one vector at the terminal point of another and then drawing the resultant from the start of the first to the end of the last vector. It follows the commutative and associative properties.
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Parallelogram Rule
The parallelogram rule is a geometric method to add two vectors. By placing both vectors so their initial points coincide, a parallelogram is formed using the vectors as adjacent sides. The diagonal of this parallelogram from the common initial point represents the resultant vector.
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Associative Property of Vector Addition
The associative property states that when adding three or more vectors, the grouping does not affect the resultant vector. For example, a + (b + c) equals (a + b) + c. This property allows flexibility in how vectors are combined and simplifies calculations.
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For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.
|u| = 12, |v| = 20, θ = 27°
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For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.
|u| = 20, |v| = 30, θ = 30°
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