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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 12
Chapter 8, Problem 12

Find the length of each side labeled a. Do not use a calculator.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of triangle and the given information. Since the problem asks for the length of side \( a \) and mentions not to use a calculator, it likely involves special right triangles or exact trigonometric ratios.
Recall the properties of special right triangles, such as the 30°-60°-90° triangle or the 45°-45°-90° triangle, where side lengths have known ratios. For example, in a 30°-60°-90° triangle, the sides are in the ratio \( 1 : \sqrt{3} : 2 \).
Use the given angle measures and the known ratios to set up an equation relating side \( a \) to the other sides. For instance, if the triangle is 30°-60°-90°, and you know the length of the hypotenuse or one leg, express \( a \) in terms of that length using the ratio.
If the triangle is not a special right triangle, apply the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines. For Law of Sines, use the formula \( \frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C} \). For Law of Cosines, use \( a^2 = b^2 + c^2 - 2bc \cos A \).
Solve the equation algebraically to express \( a \) in exact form without decimal approximations, using simplified radicals or fractions as appropriate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Theorem

The Pythagorean theorem relates the lengths of the sides in a right triangle: the square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides. It is essential for finding unknown side lengths when two sides are known.
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Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem

Special Right Triangles

Special right triangles, such as 45°-45°-90° and 30°-60°-90°, have side length ratios that allow side lengths to be found without a calculator. Recognizing these triangles helps simplify problems involving labeled sides.
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45-45-90 Triangles

Basic Trigonometric Ratios

Sine, cosine, and tangent ratios relate angles to side lengths in right triangles. Understanding these ratios allows calculation of unknown sides when an angle and one side length are given.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.


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771
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Textbook Question

Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.


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a + (b + c)

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Textbook Question

Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.

〈15, -8〉

687
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Textbook Question

Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.


A = 29.7°, b = 41.5 ft, a = 27.2 ft

843
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Textbook Question

Find each angle B. Do not use a calculator.


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789
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Textbook Question

Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.

〈-7, 24〉

418
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