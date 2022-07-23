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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 13
Chapter 8, Problem 13

Solve each triangle. Approximate values to the nearest tenth.


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Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the given elements in the triangle: note which sides and angles are provided. Typically, you will have either two sides and an included angle (SAS), two angles and a side (ASA or AAS), or all three sides (SSS).
Use the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines depending on the given information. For example, if you have two sides and an included angle (SAS), use the Law of Cosines: \[\text{c}^2 = \text{a}^2 + \text{b}^2 - 2 \cdot \text{a} \cdot \text{b} \cdot \cos(\gamma)\] where \(\gamma\) is the included angle opposite side \(c\).
If you have an angle and its opposite side and another angle or side, use the Law of Sines: \[\frac{\sin(\alpha)}{a} = \frac{\sin(\beta)}{b} = \frac{\sin(\gamma)}{c}\] to find the missing sides or angles.
After finding one missing angle using the Law of Sines or Cosines, use the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\) to find the remaining angle: \[\alpha + \beta + \gamma = 180^\circ\].
Once all angles and sides are found, round the values to the nearest tenth as requested.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Classification and Properties

Understanding the types of triangles (right, acute, obtuse) and their properties is essential. This helps determine which trigonometric rules or formulas apply, such as the Pythagorean theorem for right triangles or the Law of Sines and Cosines for non-right triangles.
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Review of Triangles

Law of Sines and Law of Cosines

These laws relate the sides and angles of any triangle, enabling the solution of unknown parts. The Law of Sines is useful when given two angles and one side or two sides and a non-included angle, while the Law of Cosines applies when two sides and the included angle or all three sides are known.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Angle and Side Approximation

After calculating angles or sides using trigonometric formulas, rounding to the nearest tenth is often required. This involves understanding significant figures and approximation techniques to present answers clearly and accurately.
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Finding Missing Side Lengths
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the length of each side labeled a. Do not use a calculator.

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Textbook Question

Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.

〈-4, 4√3〉

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Textbook Question

Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.


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a + (b + c)

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Textbook Question

Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.


A = 29.7°, b = 41.5 ft, a = 27.2 ft

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Textbook Question

Find each angle B. Do not use a calculator.


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Textbook Question

Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.

〈-7, 24〉

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