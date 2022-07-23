Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0°, 360°).
cos θ/2 = -1/2
Answer each question.
Suppose solving a trigonometric equation for solutions over the interval [0, 2π) leads to 2x = 2π/3, 2π, 8π/3. What are the corresponding values of x?
Answer each question.
Suppose solving a trigonometric equation for solutions over the interval [0°,360°) leads to 3θ = 180°, 630°, 720°,930°. What are the corresponding values of θ?
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
sin 3θ = -1
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
3 tan 3x = √3
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
√2 cos 2θ = -1