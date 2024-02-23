5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Linear Trigonometric Equations
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Linear Trigonometric Equations - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Introduction to Trig Equations
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
example
Example 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
3
ProblemProblem
Find all solutions to the equation.
cosx=1
A
x=0
B
x=2πn
C
x=π+2πn
D
x=2π+2πn,x=23π+2πn
4
ProblemProblem
Find all solutions to the equation.
tanθ=1
A
θ=2πn
B
θ=4π+2πn
C
θ=4π+πn
D
θ=45π+2πn
5
ProblemProblem
Find all solutions to the equation.
sinθ=−23
A
θ=3π+2πn,32π+2πn
B
θ=67π+2πn,611π+2πn
C
θ=34π+2πn,35π+2πn
D
θ=6π+2πn,65π+2πn
6
example
Example 2
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
concept
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
8
ProblemProblem
Find all solutions to the equation.
3sinθ−6=−9
A
θ=2π+2πn
B
θ=2πn
C
θ=π+2πn
D
θ=23π+2πn
9
ProblemProblem
Find all solutions to the equation.
2cosθ+4=5
A
θ=4π+2πn,43π+2πn
B
θ=4π+2πn,47π+2πn
C
θ=43π+2πn,45π+2πn
D
θ=45π+2πn,47π+2πn
10
ProblemProblem
Find all solutions to the equation.
3tanθ−7=−6
A
θ=6π+2πn,65π+2πn
B
θ=65π+2πn,611π+2πn
C
θ=6π+2πn,67π+2πn
D
θ=6π+πn
11
example
Example 3
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Linear Trigonometric Equations