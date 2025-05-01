Determine the exact value of the following expression by using the difference identity:
sin (315° - 120°)
Express the following sum as one trigonometric function only. Then, determine its exact value by using a unit circle:
sin 68° cos 82° + cos 68° sin 82°
Using a sum or difference formula, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
tan(7π/12)
Find the exact value of sin(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(127π)
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
sinx=133, siny=−72, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Which of the following expressions is equivalent to sin78∘cos34∘−cos78∘sin34∘?