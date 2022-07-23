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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.3.59
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.59

Find the reference angle for each angle.
-25π/6

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of the given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and between 0 and \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Since the given angle is \( -\frac{25\pi}{6} \), start by finding a coterminal angle between 0 and \( 2\pi \) by adding multiples of \( 2\pi \) until the angle is positive and within one full rotation. Use the formula: \( \theta_{coterminal} = \theta + 2\pi k \), where \( k \) is an integer.
Calculate \( k \) such that \( -\frac{25\pi}{6} + 2\pi k \) lies between 0 and \( 2\pi \). Since \( 2\pi = \frac{12\pi}{6} \), add \( 2\pi \) multiples accordingly.
Once you find the positive coterminal angle \( \theta_{coterminal} \), determine which quadrant it lies in by comparing it to \( \frac{\pi}{2} \), \( \pi \), and \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \).
Finally, find the reference angle by calculating the acute angle between \( \theta_{coterminal} \) and the nearest x-axis boundary (0, \( \pi \), or \( 2\pi \)) depending on the quadrant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and lies between 0 and π/2 radians (0° and 90°). Reference angles help simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to a corresponding acute angle.
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Angle Coterminality and Standard Position

Angles are coterminal if they differ by full rotations of 2π radians (360°). To find a reference angle, first convert the given angle to an equivalent angle between 0 and 2π by adding or subtracting multiples of 2π. This places the angle in standard position, making it easier to identify the reference angle.
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Quadrant Identification

The quadrant in which the terminal side of the angle lies determines how to calculate the reference angle. Each quadrant has a specific formula for the reference angle based on the angle's position relative to the x-axis. Knowing the quadrant helps correctly find the acute angle between the terminal side and the x-axis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If θ is an acute angle and cos θ = 1/3, find csc (𝜋/2 - θ).

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–74, find the length of the arc on a circle of radius r intercepted by a central angle θ. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 8 feet Central Angle, θ: θ = 225°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.

6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.

sec 3𝜋/2

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In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 240°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc(7𝜋/6)

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In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 553°

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