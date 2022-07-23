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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.3.49
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.49

Find the reference angle for each angle.
4.7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angle. In this case, the angle is 4.7 radians.
Determine the quadrant in which the angle lies by comparing it to the standard radian measures for each quadrant: Quadrant I (0 to \(\pi\)/2), Quadrant II (\(\pi\)/2 to \(\pi\)), Quadrant III (\(\pi\) to 3\(\pi\)/2), and Quadrant IV (3\(\pi\)/2 to 2\(\pi\)).
Use the appropriate formula to find the reference angle based on the quadrant: - Quadrant I: Reference angle = angle itself - Quadrant II: Reference angle = \(\pi\) - angle - Quadrant III: Reference angle = angle - \(\pi\) - Quadrant IV: Reference angle = 2\(\pi\) - angle
Calculate the reference angle by substituting the given angle into the formula corresponding to its quadrant.
Express the reference angle in radians, ensuring it is a positive acute angle (between 0 and \(\pi\)/2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle Definition

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and less than or equal to 90°, used to simplify trigonometric calculations by relating angles in different quadrants to their acute counterparts.
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Quadrants and Angle Positioning

Understanding which quadrant an angle lies in is essential to find its reference angle. Angles in different quadrants have different formulas for calculating the reference angle based on their position relative to the x-axis (0°, 90°, 180°, 270°).
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Drawing Angles in Standard Position

Converting Angles to Reference Angles

To find the reference angle, subtract the given angle from the nearest x-axis angle (0°, 90°, 180°, or 270°) depending on the quadrant. This process helps in simplifying trigonometric function evaluations by using the acute reference angle.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.2974

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -150°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. tan θ = 4.6252

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(9𝜋/2)

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