A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.2974
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -150°
In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. tan θ = 4.6252
In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(9𝜋/2)