Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.3.57
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.57

In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. - 11𝜋 / 4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angle: \(\frac{11\pi}{4}\) radians.
Since the angle is greater than \(2\pi\), subtract multiples of \(2\pi\) to find a coterminal angle between \(0\) and \(2\pi\). Calculate \(\frac{11\pi}{4} - 2\pi\).
Simplify the subtraction: \(2\pi\) can be written as \(\frac{8\pi}{4}\), so subtract \(\frac{8\pi}{4}\) from \(\frac{11\pi}{4}\) to get the coterminal angle.
Determine the quadrant of the coterminal angle by comparing it to \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), \(\pi\), and \(\frac{3\pi}{2}\).
Find the reference angle by calculating the acute angle between the coterminal angle and the nearest x-axis (either \(0\), \(\pi\), or \(2\pi\)), using the formula for reference angles depending on the quadrant.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always positive and less than or equal to 90°, used to simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to an angle in the first quadrant.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Angle Measurement in Radians

Angles can be measured in radians, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees. Understanding how to convert and interpret angles in radians is essential, especially when dealing with multiples of π, as it helps in locating the angle on the unit circle.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles differ by full rotations of 2π radians but share the same terminal side. Finding coterminal angles helps reduce large or negative angles to an equivalent angle between 0 and 2π, which is useful for determining the reference angle.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. - 38𝜋/9

668
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 25𝜋 6

653
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(2𝜋/3)

655
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (-4, 3)

542
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 69–70, express the exact value of each function as a single fraction. Do not use a calculator. If f(θ) = 2 cos θ - cos 2θ, find f(𝜋/6).

525
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot(7𝜋/4)

657
views