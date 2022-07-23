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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.2.69
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.69

In Exercises 69–70, express the exact value of each function as a single fraction. Do not use a calculator. If f(θ) = 2 cos θ - cos 2θ, find f(𝜋/6).

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Start by substituting \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{6} \) into the function \( f(\theta) = 2 \cos \theta - \cos 2\theta \). This gives \( f\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = 2 \cos \frac{\pi}{6} - \cos \left(2 \times \frac{\pi}{6}\right) \).
Simplify the argument of the second cosine term: \( 2 \times \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{\pi}{3} \), so the expression becomes \( 2 \cos \frac{\pi}{6} - \cos \frac{\pi}{3} \).
Recall the exact values of cosine for these special angles: \( \cos \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \) and \( \cos \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{1}{2} \). Substitute these values into the expression.
Multiply and combine the terms: \( 2 \times \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} - \frac{1}{2} \). Simplify the multiplication in the first term.
Express the entire expression as a single fraction by finding a common denominator and combining the terms accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Specific Angles

To find the value of a trigonometric function at a given angle, substitute the angle into the function and use known exact values of sine and cosine for common angles like π/6. This avoids approximation and ensures exact results.
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Double-Angle Formulas

Double-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of 2θ in terms of θ, such as cos 2θ = 2 cos² θ - 1. These formulas simplify expressions and are essential for rewriting functions like f(θ) = 2 cos θ - cos 2θ in terms of a single angle.
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Double Angle Identities

Expressing Results as a Single Fraction

After evaluating and simplifying trigonometric expressions, combine terms into a single fraction to present the exact value neatly. This involves finding a common denominator and simplifying numerator and denominator without decimal approximations.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
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