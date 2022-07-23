Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin (22𝜋/3)
680
views
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin (22𝜋/3)
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 120°
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc(-2𝜋/3)
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos (11𝜋 / 6)
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos(-35𝜋 / 6)
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
tan 11𝜋/6