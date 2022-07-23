In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin (22𝜋/3)
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 1.RE.54
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc(-2𝜋/3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of cosecant: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\).
Use the property of sine for negative angles: \(\sin(-\theta) = -\sin \theta\). So, \(\sin\left(-\frac{2\pi}{3}\right) = -\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}\right)\).
Find \(\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}\right)\) by recognizing that \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\) is in the second quadrant where sine is positive, and it corresponds to \(\pi - \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{2\pi}{3}\). So, \(\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}\right) = \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{3}\right)\).
Recall the exact value \(\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{3}\right) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), so \(\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}\right) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Combine these results to find \(\csc\left(-\frac{2\pi}{3}\right) = \frac{1}{\sin\left(-\frac{2\pi}{3}\right)} = \frac{1}{-\sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{3}\right)} = \frac{1}{-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Understanding the Cosecant Function
Cosecant (csc) is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). To find csc(θ), you first determine sin(θ) and then take its reciprocal. This relationship is fundamental when evaluating trigonometric expressions without a calculator.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Negative Angles
Trigonometric functions have specific properties for negative angles. For sine, sin(-θ) = -sin(θ), meaning the sine function is odd. This helps simplify expressions like csc(-2π/3) by relating them to positive angle values.
Recommended video:
7:28
Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
Reference Angles and Unit Circle Values
Using the unit circle, angles are measured in radians, and their sine values correspond to y-coordinates. The reference angle for 2π/3 is π/3, whose sine value is √3/2. Understanding reference angles allows exact evaluation of trigonometric functions at various angles.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question
680
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 120°
716
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos (11𝜋 / 6)
707
views
Textbook Question
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
tan 11𝜋/6
972
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot(-210°)
677
views
Textbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/4
604
views