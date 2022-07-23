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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 47
Chapter 2, Problem 47

In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. tan⁻¹ [tan(− π/6)]

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Recall that the function \( \tan^{-1}(x) \), also known as arctangent, returns an angle \( \theta \) such that \( -\frac{\pi}{2} < \theta < \frac{\pi}{2} \) and \( \tan(\theta) = x \). This means the output of \( \tan^{-1} \) is always in the principal range \( (-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}) \).
Evaluate the inner function first: \( \tan(-\frac{\pi}{6}) \). Since tangent is an odd function, \( \tan(-x) = -\tan(x) \), so \( \tan(-\frac{\pi}{6}) = -\tan(\frac{\pi}{6}) \).
Recall the exact value \( \tan(\frac{\pi}{6}) = \frac{1}{\sqrt{3}} \), so \( \tan(-\frac{\pi}{6}) = -\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}} \).
Now substitute back into the original expression: \( \tan^{-1} \left( -\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}} \right) \). We need to find the angle \( \theta \) in the principal range \( (-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}) \) such that \( \tan(\theta) = -\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}} \).
Since \( \tan(\theta) = -\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}} \) and \( \tan(-\frac{\pi}{6}) = -\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}} \), the angle \( \theta = -\frac{\pi}{6} \) lies within the principal range, so \( \tan^{-1} [ \tan(-\frac{\pi}{6}) ] = -\frac{\pi}{6} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, like tan⁻¹ (arctan), return the angle whose trigonometric ratio equals a given value. For arctan, the output angle lies within the principal range of (−π/2, π/2). Understanding this range is crucial for correctly interpreting inverse function values.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Periodicity of the Tangent Function

The tangent function is periodic with period π, meaning tan(θ) = tan(θ + nπ) for any integer n. This property helps simplify expressions involving tangent by reducing angles to an equivalent angle within a specific interval.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Evaluating Composite Functions Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions

When evaluating expressions like tan⁻¹[tan(θ)], the result is the angle in the principal range of arctan that is coterminal with θ modulo π. If θ lies outside this range, the value must be adjusted to find the equivalent angle within (−π/2, π/2).
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
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