5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Evaluate Composite Functions - Values on Unit Circle
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
cos(sin−11)
A
0
B
1
C
−1
D
21
3
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
sin−1(cos32π)
A
6π
B
65π
C
3π
D
−6π
4
example
Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
5
concept
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
6
example
Example 2
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
7
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
cos(cos−1(−3))
A
3π
B
32π
C
π
D
Undefined
8
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
cos−1(cos(2π))
A
0
B
2π
C
π
D
Undefined
9
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
tan−1(tan32π)
A
−3π
B
3π
C
32π
D
35π
10
concept
Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
11
example
Example 3
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
12
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
tan(cos−11312)
A
1312
B
512
C
135
D
125
13
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
sin(tan−1815)
A
158
B
1715
C
178
D
28915
14
ProblemProblem
Evaluate the expression.
cos(sin−1(−257))
A
247
B
258
C
2524
D
−2524
15
example
Example 4
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Evaluate Composite Trig Functions