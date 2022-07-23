Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 1c
Chapter 4, Problem 1c

In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that two vectors \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) having the same direction means they are scalar multiples of each other, i.e., \( \mathbf{u} = k \mathbf{v} \) for some positive scalar \( k \).
Recall that for \( \mathbf{u} = \mathbf{v} \) to be true, both the magnitude and direction of \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) must be exactly the same.
Since the problem states \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) have the same direction, check if their magnitudes are equal by comparing \( \| \mathbf{u} \| \) and \( \| \mathbf{v} \| \).
If \( \| \mathbf{u} \| = \| \mathbf{v} \| \), then \( \mathbf{u} = \mathbf{v} \) because they have the same direction and magnitude.
If \( \| \mathbf{u} \| \neq \| \mathbf{v} \| \), then \( \mathbf{u} \neq \mathbf{v} \) even though they point in the same direction, because their lengths differ.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Direction

Vector direction refers to the orientation of a vector in space, independent of its magnitude. Two vectors have the same direction if they lie along the same line or parallel lines, pointing either the same way or exactly opposite. Understanding direction is crucial to compare vectors beyond just their lengths.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector

Vector Equality

Two vectors are equal if and only if they have the same magnitude and the same direction. Even if vectors share the same direction, they are not equal unless their lengths are identical. This concept helps determine whether u equals v when their directions match.
Recommended video:
03:48
Introduction to Vectors

Scalar Multiplication of Vectors

Scalar multiplication changes a vector's magnitude without altering its direction, unless the scalar is negative, which reverses the direction. Recognizing that vectors with the same direction can differ by a scalar factor is essential to analyze if u equals v or if one is a scaled version of the other.
Recommended video:
05:05
Multiplying Vectors By Scalars
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

650
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

443
views
Textbook Question

In oblique triangle ABC, C = 68°, a = 5, and b = 6. Find c to the nearest tenth.

887
views
Textbook Question
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.sin 6x sin 2x
944
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 107°, C = 30°, c = 126

606
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||u||.

963
views