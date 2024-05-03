8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Finding Direction of a Vector
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Find the direction of the following vector: u⃗=⟨−10,10⟩.
A
45°
B
135°
C
−135°
D
315°
3
ProblemProblem
Find the direction of the following vector: u⃗=⟨35√3,5⟩.
A
60°
B
0.030°
C
30°
D
0.010°
4
example
Finding Direction of a Vector Example 1
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
5
concept
Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
6
ProblemProblem
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=13 and direction θ=157.38°, find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.
A
vx=5 and vy=−12
B
vx=−12 and vy=5
C
vx=12 and vy=−5
D
vx=−12 and vy=−5
7
ProblemProblem
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=5 and direction θ=47π, find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.
A
vx=4.98 and vy=0.479
B
vx=0.479 and vy=4.98
C
vx=−3.54 and vy=3.54
D
vx=3.54 and vy=−3.54
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Direction of a Vector