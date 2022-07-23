In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fourth roots of 81 (cos 4π/3 + i sin 4π/3)
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fifth roots of 32
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Key Concepts
Complex Roots of Unity
Polar and Rectangular Forms of Complex Numbers
De Moivre's Theorem
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex sixth roots of 64
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation.
r = 6 cos θ + 4 sin θ
In Exercises 71–76, eliminate the parameter and graph the plane curve represented by the parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of each plane curve. x = 2t − 1, y = 1 − t; −∞ < t < ∞
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 12 cos θ
In Exercises 69–76, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. The complex fifth roots of 32 (cos 5π/3 + i sin 5π/3)