11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
Complex Numbers In Polar Form
Express the complex number in polar form.
Express the complex number z=2−4i in the polar form.
z=25(sin297°+icos297°)
z=25(sin63°+icos63°)
z=25(cos297°+isin297°)
z=25(cos63°−isin63°)
Express the complex number in polar form.
Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form
Convert the complex number z=12(cos90°+i・sin90°) from polar to rectangular form.
z=12i
z=12
z=1
z=i
Convert the complex number z=2(cos47π+i・sin47π) from polar to rectangular form.
z=2−i2
z=1−i
D
z=−i