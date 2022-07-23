Recall the tests for symmetry in polar coordinates: - Symmetry about the polar axis (the horizontal axis) means that if \((r, \theta)\) is on the graph, then \((r, -\theta)\) is also on the graph. - Symmetry about the line \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) means that if \((r, \theta)\) is on the graph, then \((r, \pi - \theta)\) is also on the graph. - Symmetry about the pole (origin) means that if \((r, \theta)\) is on the graph, then \((-r, \theta)\) or equivalently \((r, \theta + \pi)\) is also on the graph.