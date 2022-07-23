Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (−2 + √−100)²
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Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (−2 + √−100)²
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √−32 − √−18
Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (−3, −3π/4)
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. −3i(7i − 5)
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 3+4i / 4−2i
Perform the indicated operation. Leave answers in polar form. [2(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]⁵