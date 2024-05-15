Polar Coordinate System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Intro to Polar Coordinates Example 1
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(5,210°)
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(−3,−90°)
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(6,−611π)
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(−2,32π)
Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point
Plot the point (3,2π) & find another set of coordinates, (r,θ), for this point, where:
(A) r≥0,2π≤θ≤4π,
(B) r≥0,−2π≤θ≤0,
(C) r≤0,0≤θ≤2π.
(3,25π),(−3,−23π),(−3,23π)
(3,25π),(3,−23π),(−3,23π)
(−3,25π),(−3,−23π),(−3,2π)
(3,25π),(3,−23π),(−3,2π)
Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point Example 2
Plot the point (5,−3π), then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.
(−5,−3π)
(−5,3π)
(−5,32π)
(−5,35π)
Plot the point (−3,−6π), then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.
(−3,611π)
(−3,65π)
(3,611π)
(3,6π)
