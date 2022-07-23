Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 115
Chapter 2, Problem 115

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 300 °

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by sketching the angle of \(300^\circ\) in standard position. This means drawing an initial side along the positive x-axis and rotating counterclockwise by \(300^\circ\) to locate the terminal side of the angle.
Draw an arrow from the initial side to the terminal side to represent the \(300^\circ\) rotation. Since \(300^\circ\) is more than \(270^\circ\) but less than \(360^\circ\), the terminal side will lie in the fourth quadrant.
To find a positive coterminal angle, add \(360^\circ\) to \(300^\circ\): \(300^\circ + 360^\circ = 660^\circ\). This angle shares the same terminal side and is also in the fourth quadrant.
To find a negative coterminal angle, subtract \(360^\circ\) from \(300^\circ\): \(300^\circ - 360^\circ = -60^\circ\). This angle rotates clockwise from the initial side and also ends in the fourth quadrant.
Identify the quadrant for each angle: the original \(300^\circ\), the positive coterminal \(660^\circ\), and the negative coterminal \(-60^\circ\) all terminate in the fourth quadrant.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Position of an Angle

An angle is in standard position when its vertex is at the origin of a coordinate plane and its initial side lies along the positive x-axis. The angle is measured by rotating the initial side to the terminal side, either counterclockwise for positive angles or clockwise for negative angles.
Recommended video:
05:50
Drawing Angles in Standard Position

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles share the same terminal side but differ by full rotations of 360°. To find coterminal angles, add or subtract multiples of 360° from the given angle. This helps identify equivalent angles in different rotations.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles

Quadrants and Angle Location

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each corresponding to a range of angle measures: Quadrant I (0° to 90°), II (90° to 180°), III (180° to 270°), and IV (270° to 360°). Determining the quadrant of an angle helps understand the sign of trigonometric functions and the angle's position.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Find a solution for each equation. sin(4θ + 2°) csc(3θ + 5°) = 1

722
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 174 °

701
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. ―61 °

632
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. ―90 °

573
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 90 °

636
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Find a solution for each equation. sec(2θ + 6°) cos(5θ + 3°) = 1

700
views