CONCEPT PREVIEW Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. sin θ = 1/2 , csc θ = 2
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 6
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One minute, written 1' , is ________________ of a degree.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that one degree (1°) is divided into 60 minutes (1'). This is a standard unit of angular measurement.
Recognize that one minute (1') is a fraction of one degree, specifically 1 part out of 60 equal parts.
Express one minute as a fraction of a degree: \(1' = \frac{1}{60}\) of a degree.
This means that one minute is one-sixtieth of a degree, which is the precise relationship between minutes and degrees.
Therefore, the blank should be filled with 'one-sixtieth' or '\(\frac{1}{60}\)' to correctly complete the sentence.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degree and its Subdivisions
A degree is a unit of angular measurement divided into smaller parts for precision. One degree is subdivided into 60 minutes (denoted as 1'), and each minute is further divided into 60 seconds (denoted as 1"). This system allows for detailed measurement of angles.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Minute of Arc
A minute of arc, or one minute (1'), is a unit equal to 1/60th of a degree. It is commonly used in fields like astronomy, navigation, and surveying to express angles more precisely than whole degrees.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions
Notation and Symbols in Angular Measurement
Angular measurements use specific symbols: degrees (°), minutes ('), and seconds ("). Understanding these notations is essential for interpreting and converting between different units of angle measurement accurately.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question
783
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles.
665
views
Textbook Question
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 119° 08' 03"
941
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW In each figure, find the measures of the numbered angles, given that lines m and n are parallel.
712
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Rotating Pulley A pulley is rotating 320 times per min. Through how many degrees does a point on the edge of the pulley move in 2/3 sec?
626
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW In each figure, find the measures of the numbered angles, given that lines m and n are parallel.
724
views