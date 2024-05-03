8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
i & j Notation
If vector v⃗=12ı^−2ȷ^ and vector u⃗=5ı^+20ȷ^ calculate 2v⃗−2u⃗ using ı^ and ȷ^ notation.
A
14ı^−44ȷ^
B
7ı^−18ȷ^
C
14ı^+44ȷ^
D
14ı^−36ȷ^
If vector v⃗= 11ȷ^ and vector u⃗= 10ı^−25ȷ^ calculate v⃗+51u⃗ using ı^ & ȷ^ notation.
A
13ı^+14ȷ^
B
2ı^+14ȷ^
C
13ı^−5ȷ^
D
2ı^+6ȷ^
If vector a⃗=20ı^ and vector b⃗=50ȷ^ calculate a⃗−b⃗ using ı^ and ȷ^ notation.
A
−30ȷ^
B
20ı^−50ȷ^
C
30ı^^
D
20ı^+50ȷ^
Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector Example 1
Find the unit vector in the direction of a⃗=6ı^+3ȷ^.
A
a^=3√5ȷ^
B
a^=52√5ı^−5√5ȷ^
C
a^=52√5ı^+5√5ȷ^
D
a^=52√5ı^+53√5ȷ^
Find the unit vector in the direction of v⃗=12ı^−35ȷ^.
A
v^=3712ı^−3735ȷ^
B
v^=37ı^^
C
v^=35ı^−12ȷ^
D
v^=3735ı^−3712ȷ^
Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector Example 2
