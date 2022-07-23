Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 5
Chapter 2, Problem 5

Solve each problem. Rotating Propeller The propeller of a speedboat rotates 650 times per min. Through how many degrees does a point on the edge of the propeller rotate in 2.4 sec?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the propeller rotates 650 times per minute, and we want to find the degrees rotated in 2.4 seconds.
Convert the time from seconds to minutes because the rotation rate is given per minute. Use the conversion: \(2.4 \text{ seconds} = \frac{2.4}{60} \text{ minutes}\).
Calculate the number of rotations in 2.4 seconds by multiplying the rotations per minute by the time in minutes: \(\text{rotations} = 650 \times \frac{2.4}{60}\).
Recall that one full rotation corresponds to 360 degrees. To find the total degrees rotated, multiply the number of rotations by 360: \(\text{degrees} = \text{rotations} \times 360\).
Combine all steps to express the total degrees rotated in 2.4 seconds as \(650 \times \frac{2.4}{60} \times 360\), which you can simplify to find the final answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity measures how fast an object rotates, typically expressed in revolutions per minute (rpm) or radians per second. It indicates the number of complete rotations an object makes in a given time, which is essential for converting rotations into angular displacement.
Recommended video:
03:48
Introduction to Vectors

Unit Conversion Between Time and Rotations

To solve rotation problems, it's crucial to convert time units consistently, such as from minutes to seconds, and relate rotations per minute to rotations over a specific time interval. This allows calculation of the total number of rotations in the given time.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Conversion Between Rotations and Degrees

One full rotation corresponds to 360 degrees. To find the angular displacement in degrees, multiply the number of rotations by 360. This conversion translates rotational motion into angular measurement, which is the problem's required output.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. sin θ = 1/2 , csc θ = 2

783
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.

509
views
Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure that is coterminal with each angle. 792°

615
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW In each figure, find the measures of the numbered angles, given that lines m and n are parallel.

712
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW In each figure, find the measures of the numbered angles, given that lines m and n are parallel.

724
views