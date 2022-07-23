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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 76
Chapter 2, Problem 76

Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 122.6853°

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1
Identify the given angle in decimal degrees: \(122.6853^\circ\).
Separate the whole number part from the decimal part. The whole number part is the degrees: \(122^\circ\).
Convert the decimal part (0.6853) to minutes by multiplying by 60: \(0.6853 \times 60\).
Separate the whole number part of the minutes from the decimal part. The whole number is the minutes.
Convert the remaining decimal part of the minutes to seconds by multiplying by 60, then round to the nearest second.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal Degrees to Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds Conversion

This concept involves converting an angle expressed in decimal degrees into degrees, minutes, and seconds (D° M' S"). Degrees remain the integer part, minutes are found by multiplying the decimal remainder by 60, and seconds come from multiplying the remaining decimal of minutes by 60.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Rounding to the Nearest Second

After calculating seconds in the conversion process, it is often necessary to round to the nearest whole number to simplify the angle measure. This ensures the angle is expressed in a standard format suitable for practical use, such as navigation or surveying.
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How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions

Understanding Angle Measurement Units

Degrees, minutes, and seconds are units used to measure angles, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. This hierarchical structure allows for precise representation of angles beyond whole degrees.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

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Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. cos 1800°

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Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 102.3771°

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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 1800°

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Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. See Example 5. 26° 30'

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