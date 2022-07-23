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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 79
Chapter 2, Problem 79

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 1800°

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1
Recall that the secant function is the reciprocal of the cosine function, so \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\).
Since the angle given is \(1800^\circ\), reduce it to an equivalent angle between \(0^\circ\) and \(360^\circ\) by subtracting multiples of \(360^\circ\): calculate \(1800^\circ - 5 \times 360^\circ\).
Simplify the expression to find the equivalent angle: \(1800^\circ - 1800^\circ = 0^\circ\).
Evaluate \(\cos 0^\circ\), knowing that \(\cos 0^\circ = 1\).
Find \(\sec 1800^\circ\) by taking the reciprocal of \(\cos 0^\circ\), so \(\sec 1800^\circ = \frac{1}{1}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Secant Function

The secant function, sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). It is undefined wherever cos(θ) equals zero, which occurs at odd multiples of 90°. Knowing this helps determine when sec(θ) is defined or undefined.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Angle Coterminality and Reduction

Angles differing by full rotations (360°) share the same trigonometric values. To simplify large angles like 1800°, subtract multiples of 360° to find a coterminal angle between 0° and 360°, making it easier to evaluate the function.
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Coterminal Angles

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Standard Angles

Trigonometric functions have known values at standard angles such as 0°, 90°, 180°, and 270°. Recognizing these values allows quick evaluation of functions like sec(θ) once the angle is reduced, facilitating identification of defined or undefined values.
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Drawing Angles in Standard Position
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

csc θ = ―3 , and cos θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

sin θ = √2/6 , and cos θ < 0

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. cos 1800°

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Textbook Question

Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 122.6853°

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Textbook Question

Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. See Example 5. 26° 30'

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Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.

cos θ = 1

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