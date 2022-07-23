Definition of the Six Trigonometric Functions

The six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—are ratios of sides in a right triangle or coordinates on the unit circle. Given sin θ, the other functions can be found using their relationships, such as tan θ = sin θ / cos θ and reciprocal identities like csc θ = 1 / sin θ.