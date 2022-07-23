Textbook Question
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.
csc θ = ―3 , and cos θ > 0
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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.
csc θ = ―3 , and cos θ > 0
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―203° 20'
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 122.6853°
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 1800°
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. See Example 5. 26° 30'
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7.
cos θ = 1