Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 11
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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1
Identify the given information: lines \(m\) and \(n\) are parallel, and there are marked angles formed by a transversal intersecting these parallel lines.
Recall the key angle relationships when a transversal crosses parallel lines: corresponding angles are equal, alternate interior angles are equal, and consecutive interior angles are supplementary (sum to \(180^\circ\)).
Use the given angle measures or expressions to set up equations based on these relationships. For example, if an angle is marked on line \(m\), find its corresponding or alternate interior angle on line \(n\) and set them equal.
Solve the equations to find the measure of each marked angle. This may involve using algebraic manipulation if the angles are expressed in variables.
Check your answers by verifying that the angle measures satisfy the properties of parallel lines and a transversal, such as ensuring supplementary angles add up to \(180^\circ\) where appropriate.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parallel Lines and Transversals
When two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, several angle relationships are formed, such as corresponding, alternate interior, and alternate exterior angles. These relationships help determine unknown angle measures by establishing equality or supplementary conditions.
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Example 1
Angle Relationships
Key angle pairs include corresponding angles (equal), alternate interior angles (equal), and consecutive interior angles (supplementary). Understanding these relationships allows solving for unknown angles when parallel lines and a transversal are involved.
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Coterminal Angles
Using Algebra to Solve for Angles
Often, marked angles are expressed in algebraic terms. Setting up equations based on angle relationships and solving for variables enables finding the exact measure of each angle, combining geometric reasoning with algebraic manipulation.
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Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
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