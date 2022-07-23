Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. csc θ , given that sin θ = ―3/7
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 12
Find the measure of each marked angle.
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1
Identify the given angles and the relationships between them, such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, or corresponding angles.
Use the appropriate trigonometric or geometric properties to set up equations. For example, if two angles are complementary, their measures add up to \(180^\circ\); if they are vertical angles, they are equal.
Express the unknown angles in terms of known angles or variables using these relationships.
Solve the resulting equations step-by-step to find the measure of each marked angle.
Verify your answers by checking that the sum of angles in relevant triangles or straight lines matches the expected total (e.g., \(180^\circ\) for a triangle, \(180^\circ\) for a straight line).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement
Angle measurement quantifies the rotation between two intersecting lines or rays, typically expressed in degrees or radians. Understanding how to read and interpret angle measures is fundamental to solving problems involving marked angles.
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Properties of Angles
Key properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles help relate unknown angles to known ones. Recognizing these relationships allows for calculating missing angle measures using basic arithmetic.
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Trigonometric Ratios and Functions
Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate angles to side lengths in right triangles. These functions are essential for finding angle measures when side lengths are known or for solving problems involving non-right triangles using laws like the Law of Sines or Cosines.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 30°
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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Textbook Question
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―12 , ―5)
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle.
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