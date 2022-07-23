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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 28
Chapter 2, Problem 28

Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.

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1
Identify all the given angles and the relationships between them in the diagram (such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, or corresponding angles).
Recall the definitions: complementary angles add up to \(180^\circ\), supplementary angles add up to \(180^\circ\), and vertical angles are equal.
Set up equations based on these relationships. For example, if two angles are supplementary, write \(\text{angle}_1 + \text{angle}_2 = 180^\circ\).
Use algebraic methods to solve the equations for the unknown angles. This may involve substitution or combining like terms.
Once you have expressions for the unknown angles, write down their measures in degrees, ensuring they satisfy all given conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Measurement Units

Understanding how angles are measured, typically in degrees or radians, is fundamental. Degrees divide a circle into 360 parts, while radians relate the angle to the radius of a circle. Knowing how to interpret and convert between these units is essential for solving angle problems.
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Properties of Angles

Familiarity with angle properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles helps in determining unknown angle measures. For example, supplementary angles sum to 180°, and vertical angles are equal, which are often used to find missing angles in geometric figures.
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Use of Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. These ratios are crucial for calculating unknown angles when side lengths are known, especially in right triangles, enabling precise angle measurement.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (3 , ―4)

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Textbook Question

Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (―8 , 15)

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Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2. 84°

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Textbook Question

The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2.

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Textbook Question

Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.

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Textbook Question

Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.

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