Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (3 , ―4)
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2.
29.6° , 49.7°
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Key Concepts
Triangle Angle Sum Property
Basic Arithmetic Operations
Angle Measurement Units
Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (―8 , 15)
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2. 84°
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―2√3 , 2)
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 supplementary angles with measures 10𝓍 + 7 and 7𝓍 + 3 degrees
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.