Recall the definitions and signs of the trigonometric functions in each quadrant. The tangent function \(\tan \theta\) is positive in Quadrants I and III, and negative in Quadrants II and IV. The cotangent function \(\cot \theta\) has the same sign as tangent because \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\), so it is also positive in Quadrants I and III, and negative in Quadrants II and IV.