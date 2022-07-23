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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 50
Chapter 2, Problem 50

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 36° 18' 47"

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem requires subtracting two angles given in degrees, minutes, and seconds format: \(90^\circ\) and \(36^\circ 18' 47''\).
Recall that 1 degree (\(1^\circ\)) equals 60 minutes (\$60'\(), and 1 minute equals 60 seconds (\)60''$). This means you may need to borrow from degrees or minutes if the subtraction in any column (degrees, minutes, seconds) is not straightforward.
Set up the subtraction by aligning degrees, minutes, and seconds: \(90^\circ 0' 0'' - 36^\circ 18' 47''\).
Since you cannot subtract 47 seconds from 0 seconds, borrow 1 minute (which is 60 seconds) from the 0 minutes. But since minutes are also 0, you will need to borrow 1 degree (which is 60 minutes) from the 90 degrees, converting it stepwise to minutes and seconds.
After borrowing, perform the subtraction separately for seconds, minutes, and degrees, then combine the results to express the final angle in degrees, minutes, and seconds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Measurement in Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds

Angles can be expressed in degrees (°), minutes ('), and seconds ("), where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. This system allows for precise angle measurements, commonly used in fields like navigation and astronomy.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Subtraction of Angles in DMS Format

Subtracting angles in degrees, minutes, and seconds requires careful borrowing when the minuend's minutes or seconds are smaller than the subtrahend's. This process is similar to subtracting time, ensuring each unit is properly aligned before performing the subtraction.
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Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers

Conversion Between Units for Simplification

To simplify calculations, angles in DMS can be converted entirely into seconds or decimal degrees. This conversion helps avoid errors during arithmetic operations and can be converted back to DMS after calculation for final results.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) I , r/y

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) I , y/r

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Height of a Lunar Peak The lunar mountain peak Huygens has a height of 21,000 ft. The shadow of Huygens on a photograph was 2.8 mm, while the nearby mountain Bradley had a shadow of 1.8 mm on the same photograph. Calculate the height of Bradley. (Data from Webb, T., Celestial Objects for Common Telescopes, Dover Publications.)

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Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 55° 30' + 12° 44' ― 8° 15'

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Textbook Question

An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. 2x + y = 0 , x ≥ 0

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Textbook Question

Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.

tan θ < 0 , cot θ < 0

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