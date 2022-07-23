Properties of Angles in Degrees and Multiples of 180°

Angles that are integer multiples of 180° correspond to points on the unit circle where the sine function is zero and cosine is either 1 or -1. Specifically, sin(n•180°) = 0 and cos(n•180°) = (-1)^n. This property helps determine the value or undefined nature of cot[n • 180°].