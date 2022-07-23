Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 106
Chapter 2, Problem 106

If n is an integer, n • 180° represents an integer multiple of 180°, (2n + 1) • 90° represents an odd integer multiple of 90° , and so on. Determine whether each expression is equal to 0, 1, or ―1, or is undefined. cos[n • 360°]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \( \cos[n \cdot 360^\circ] \), where \( n \) is an integer.
Recall the periodicity of the cosine function: \( \cos(\theta) = \cos(\theta + 360^\circ) \) for any angle \( \theta \).
Since \( n \) is an integer, \( n \cdot 360^\circ \) represents full rotations around the unit circle, landing back at the starting point.
Therefore, \( \cos[n \cdot 360^\circ] = \cos(0^\circ) \), because rotating by full circles does not change the cosine value.
Recall that \( \cos(0^\circ) = 1 \), so the expression evaluates to 1 for any integer \( n \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Nature of the Cosine Function

The cosine function is periodic with a period of 360°, meaning cos(θ) = cos(θ + 360°k) for any integer k. This property allows simplification of angles by reducing them modulo 360°, which is essential for evaluating expressions like cos(n • 360°).
Recommended video:
5:33
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Integer Multiples of Angles

When an angle is expressed as an integer multiple of a base angle (e.g., n • 360°), it helps identify patterns in trigonometric values. For cosine, multiples of 360° correspond to full rotations, which return the function to its initial value, simplifying evaluation.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles

Values of Cosine at Special Angles

Cosine values at key angles such as 0°, 90°, 180°, 270°, and 360° are well-known: cos(0°) = 1, cos(90°) = 0, cos(180°) = -1, etc. Recognizing these values helps determine the output of cosine expressions involving multiples of these angles, like cos(n • 360°) = 1.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Find a solution for each equation. sin(4θ + 2°) csc(3θ + 5°) = 1

722
views
Textbook Question

Write an expression that generates all angles coterminal with each angle. Let n represent any integer. ―90°

670
views
Textbook Question

If n is an integer, n • 180° represents an integer multiple of 180°, (2n + 1) • 90° represents an odd integer multiple of 90° , and so on. Determine whether each expression is equal to 0, 1, or ―1, or is undefined. cot[n • 180°]

577
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 174 °

701
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Find a solution for each equation. tan (3θ ― 4°) = 1 / [cot(5θ ― 8°)]

821
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Find a solution for each equation. sec(2θ + 6°) cos(5θ + 3°) = 1

700
views