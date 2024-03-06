4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
Sketch the function y=cos(x)−1 on the graph below.
A
B
C
D
3
ProblemProblem
Determine the value of y=sin(−2π)+50 without using a calculator or the unit circle.
A
y=50
B
y=51
C
y=49
D
y=50+23
4
example
Example 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
5
concept
Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the value of y=−2⋅sin(−23π)+10 without using a calculator or the unit circle.
A
y=8
B
y=10
C
y=−2
D
y=12
7
ProblemProblem
Graph the function y=−3⋅cos(x).
A
B
C
D
8
example
Example 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
9
concept
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
10
ProblemProblem
Given below is the graph of the function y=sin(bx). Determine the correct value for b.
A
b=π
B
b=2
C
b=21
D
b=4
11
ProblemProblem
The Period for the function y=cos(bx) is T=20π. Determine the correct value of b.
A
b=101
B
b=10
C
b=20
D
b=201
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Additional resources for Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (114)
- In Exercises 1–6, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same ...
- In Exercises 1–6, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same ...
- An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follo...
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = sin (x + π/4) is obtained by shiftin...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 3 - ¼ ...
- Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)y = cos (x - π/4)A. <IMAGE...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 3 cos ...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = -sin (...
- Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.y = 2 cos x
- Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.y = ⅔ sin x
- Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.) y = -1 + cos xA. <...
- Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.y = -2 sin x
- Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. I ...
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shiftin...
- An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as foll...
- Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II.Iy = -4 sin(3x - 2)IIA. amplitud...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.y = sin ⅔ x
- Graph each function over a one-period interval.y = -2 cos x
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.y = sin 3x
- Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d ...
- Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d ...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.y = 2 sin ¼ x
- Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d ...
- An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follo...
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching th...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.y = -2 cos 3x
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 2 sin ...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = -¼ cos...
- Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 sugg...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.y = -2 sin 2 π...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 3 cos ...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.y = ½ cos π ...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 2 - si...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.y = π sin πx
- Graph each function over a two-period interval.y = cos (x - π/2 )
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching t...
- Graph each function over a one-period interval.y = -½ cos (πx - π)
- Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Examp...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval.y = sin (x + π/4)
- Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Examp...
- Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Examp...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval.y = 2 cos (x - π/3)
- Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.<IM...
- Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Examp...
- Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.<IM...
- Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Examp...
- Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Example 3.y = (3/2) sin [2(x + π/4)]
- Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Examp...
- Graph each function over a one-period interval.y = -4 sin(2x - π)
- Graph each function over a one-period interval.y = (1/2) cos ((1/2)x - π/4)
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 2 sin ...
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting ...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.y = -3 + 2 sin x
- Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.y = -1 - 2 cos 5x
- Graph each function over a two-period interval.y = 1 - 2 cos ((1/2)x)
- Graph each function over a two-period interval.y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
- Graph each function over a two-period interval.y = -3 + 2 sin (x + π/2)
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting...
- Graph each function over a two-period interval.y = sin [2(x + π/4) ] + 1/2
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = -½ cos...
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = 3 + 5 cos (x + π/5) is obtained by s...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 2 sin ...
- Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.The graph of y = -2 + 3 cos (x - π/6) is obtained by...
- Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)y = sin (x - π/4)A. <IMAGE...
- For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.y = 1 + 2 ...
- In Exercises 1–6, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same ...
- Graph y = 1/2 sin x + cos x, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π.
- In Exercises 7–16, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function....
- In Exercises 7–16, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function....
- In Exercises 12–13, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = 2 cos 1/3 x − 2
- In Exercises 7–16, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function....
- In Exercises 14–15, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = sin x +...
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = 3|x|
- In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period o...
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = ⅔ |x|
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = 2x²
- In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period o...
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = ½ x²
- In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period o...
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -½ x²
- In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period o...
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -3|x|
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = √4x
- Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -√-x
- Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with ...
- Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with ...
- Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with ...
- Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with ...
- Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with ...
- Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with ...
- Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = -x³ + 2x
- Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = 0.5x⁴ - 2x² + 6
- In Exercises 53–60, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = sin x + 2
- Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = x³ - x + 9
- Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. 1 ƒ(x) = x + —— x⁵
- In Exercises 53–60, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = cos x + 3
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1
- In Exercises 53–60, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin 2πx + 2
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
- In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 3 cos x...
- In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x +...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. g(x) = |x| - 1
- In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x +...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. h(x) = -(x + 1)³
- In Exercises 67–68, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 4. y = cos πx +...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. h(x) = 2x² - 1
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = 2(x - 2)² - 4
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = √x + 2
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = √-x
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. _ ƒ(x) = 2√x + 1
- Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. g(x) = ½ x³ - 4
- In Exercises 79–82, graph f, g, and h in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Obtain the gra...
- In Exercises 79–82, graph f, g, and h in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Obtain the gra...