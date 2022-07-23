Textbook Question
Concept Check What is wrong with the following item that appears on a trigonometry test? "Find sec θ , given that cos θ = 3/2 . "
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Concept Check What is wrong with the following item that appears on a trigonometry test? "Find sec θ , given that cos θ = 3/2 . "
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
sin θ , given that csc θ = 1.25
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 147° 12' , 30° 19'
Find the six trigonometric function values for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable.