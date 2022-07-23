Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (0, ―3)
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 24
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angles and the relationships between them in the diagram. Common relationships include complementary angles (sum to 90°), supplementary angles (sum to 180°), vertical angles (equal), and angles formed by parallel lines and a transversal (alternate interior, corresponding, etc.).
Write down the known angle measures and set variables for the unknown marked angles you need to find.
Use the appropriate angle relationships to set up equations. For example, if two angles are supplementary, write the equation as \(x + y = 180\); if they are complementary, write \(x + y = 90\); if they are vertical angles, set them equal: \(x = y\).
Solve the system of equations you have created to find the values of the unknown angles. This may involve substitution or elimination methods depending on the number of variables.
Check your answers by verifying that all angle relationships in the diagram are satisfied, ensuring the sum of angles around a point or on a straight line matches the expected total.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement Units
Understanding how angles are measured, typically in degrees or radians, is fundamental. Degrees divide a circle into 360 parts, while radians relate the angle to the radius of a circle. Knowing how to convert between these units is essential for solving angle problems.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Properties of Angles
Familiarity with angle properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles helps in determining unknown angle measures. For example, supplementary angles sum to 180°, and vertical angles are equal, which are often used to find missing angles.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Trigonometric Ratios and Functions
Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, and tangent relate angles to side lengths in right triangles. These ratios are crucial for calculating unknown angles when side lengths are known, or vice versa, and are often applied in problems involving marked angles.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
627
views
Textbook Question
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
sin θ , given that csc θ = 1.25
1024
views
Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
505
views
Textbook Question
Length of a Shadow If a tree 20 ft tall casts a shadow 8 ft long, how long would the shadow of a 30-ft tree be at the same time and place?
839
views
Textbook Question
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 147° 12' , 30° 19'
662
views
Textbook Question
Find the six trigonometric function values for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable.
798
views