Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Revolutions of a Turntable A turntable in a shop makes 45 revolutions per min. How many revolutions does it make per second?
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Solve each problem. See Example 6. Revolutions of a Turntable A turntable in a shop makes 45 revolutions per min. How many revolutions does it make per second?
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Pulley A pulley rotates through 75° in 1 min. How many rotations does the pulley make in 1 hr?
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Airplane Propeller An airplane propeller rotates 1000 times per min. Find the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the propeller will rotate in 2 sec.